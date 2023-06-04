Henderson’s Depot Museum grounds were packed with First Responder vehicles and tiny hands searching for buttons to press and sirens to sound at Thursday’s Touch a Truck event.
Touch a Truck is an event held across the nation, gathering members of law enforcement, emergency and first responders, and public service with their often larger than life vehicles and equipment and giving children in the community the opportunity to have hands-on experiences and build bonds with those that serve the community so faithfully.
Representatives from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department, Department of Public Service, and Henderson Fire Department were joined by Wallace and Sons towing with a couple shining examples of their large vehicle towing units and cranes. Reklaw and Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Departments were on hand with informative packets and fun gifts for the visiting youngsters. Nearby was UT Health East Texas EMS and members of their cheerful ambulance crew.
Lights, laughter, and the excited chatter of dozens of inquisitive Rusk County children rang through the Depot grounds. Buttons were pushed, relentlessly, while tiny feet climbed in and out of cabs and seats and positive, healthy relationships were created with our extensive group of local law enforcement and first responders.