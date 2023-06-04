Henderson’s Depot Museum grounds were packed with First Responder vehicles and tiny hands searching for buttons to press and sirens to sound at Thursday’s Touch a Truck event.

Touch a Truck is an event held across the nation, gathering members of law enforcement, emergency and first responders, and public service with their often larger than life vehicles and equipment and giving children in the community the opportunity to have hands-on experiences and build bonds with those that serve the community so faithfully.

