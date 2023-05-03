TJC

Registration is open now for TJC Summer Camps for kids ages 3 and up. Camps begin in June and continue through mid-August. To register, go to tjccamps.com.

 TJC File Photo

From art to athletics, computer programming to culinary skills, and space exploration to scuba diving, Tyler Junior College has a summer camp to spark the imagination of any youngster.

Registration is open now for TJC Summer Camps for kids ages 3 and up. Camps begin in June and continue through mid-August.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription