From art to athletics, computer programming to culinary skills, and space exploration to scuba diving, Tyler Junior College has a summer camp to spark the imagination of any youngster.
Registration is open now for TJC Summer Camps for kids ages 3 and up. Camps begin in June and continue through mid-August.
“TJC camps offer great opportunities for kids to gain skills to succeed in sports and learn about other cultures through art, science and technology,” said Brent Wallace, TJC dean of the School of Continuing Studies. “But, they’re also often a child’s first opportunity to spend time on a college campus. Ultimately, we hope our campers are inspired to someday pursue a college career.”
The camps are operated at several locations on the TJC central campus, including the Earth and Space Science Center, Wagstaff Gymnasium, art department and science labs.
TJC offers more than 40 activity camps in the areas of:
- Art: comic book creation, jewelry, mixed-media journaling, painting
- Cooking: learning to cook recipes from scratch, serving skills, kitchen safety and etiquette
- Dance: ballet, jazz and hip-hop
- Maker: building catapults, creating sidewalk chalk, making chewing gum and gummy bears and more
- STEM (science, technology, engineering and math): video game creation, computer programming, pre-med academy and space camp
Athletic camps, run entirely by TJC coaching staff and players, include: baseball, basketball, football, soccer, tennis and volleyball.