AUSTIN – Drunk driving deaths increased again last year in Texas, and TxDOT is urging all Texans to save lives and reverse this trend by choosing a sober ride.

Monse Montoya’s family was destroyed when a drunk driver ran through a stop sign and T-boned her parents’ car. The crash instantly killed her father and her 15-year-old brother. Her mother survived, but she spent a week in the ICU.

