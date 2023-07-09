White Coats

The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine holds an inaugural White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2027.

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine hosted its first White Coat Ceremony, a rite of passage signifying the students’ entry into the medical profession. During the ceremony, students recited the Physician’s Oath and received a white coat with a Humanism in Medicine pin.

“This is a momentous occasion for UT Tyler, a day to recognize the impact these students will have on the health care of the East Texas region,” said President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP.

