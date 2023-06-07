As summer approaches and we spend more time outdoors, The Skin Cancer Foundation would like to remind everyone how to use sunscreen safely and effectively as part of a sun protection routine. Although no single sun protection method is foolproof, research has shown that daily sunscreen use not only reduces skin cancer risk but also helps prevent premature skin aging caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.

“My patients often ask, ‘What is the best sunscreen for me?’” says Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation. “I say the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use. Finding a product that works with your skin and lifestyle makes it easier to incorporate it into your daily routine. Using sunscreen every morning should be as second nature as brushing your teeth.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription