Rusk County had several immigrant Jewish families who settled in Henderson, from the late 1870s to the early 1890s. They and their descendants were prominent merchants, bankers, politicians, and civic leaders. Many of these families became interrelated by marriage with each other after arriving in the county. Those who remained devout orthodox Jews, as was customary, married in synagogues and were interred in Jewish cemeteries. Jewish cemeteries located nearest to Henderson, are Beth El which is a part of (Section G) Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler and Beth Israel in Palestine, Texas. Another new all Jewish cemetery Ahavath Achim has also since been established in Tyler, but its presence occurred long after these Jewish families had departed from Rusk County. Some of these Jewish families were: Brachfield, Dreeben, Endel, Goldston, Michael, Marwilsky, Sachs, Teplitz, Williams and Wolfe among others.
Benjamin Brachfield, a native of Cracow, Poland, was born on March 15, 1844, and immigrated to America circa 1868. He married in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 11, 1869, to Yelta/Yetta Baruch, born November 14, 1845, a native of Telset, Prussia (now Germany). Arriving in Henderson in 1877, Benjamin Brachfield was a local merchant operating a dry goods store on the square. Several of their children are noted below:
Charles L. Brachfield (January 10, 1871 – June 6, 1947) attended the Henderson Male and Female College and was admitted to the state bar in 1890, at the age of 19. As a candidate in 1897, for Rusk County judge (1898-1902), he began his campaign “stumping” in the southeastern part of the county in a community then called “Needmore”, formerly “Gibsontown”. When that community later applied for a post office in 1900, the name of the locality was changed to Brachfield in honor of this distinguished jurist, who launched his political career there. Brachfield was also a state senator from Rusk County (1903-1911) and was later appointed as District Judge (1918-1924). He was also the first Jewish citizen of Texas to seek a statewide office running for Attorney General. Judge Brachfield was a member of the Board of Trustees (1918) for the first national bank upon its organization in 1902; and became the banks fourth President in 1944. Former Grand Master of the Odd Fellows (1916-1917) in the Shawnee Lodge, he was also a Master Mason in the Clinton Masonic Lodge #23 in Henderson. Judge Brachfield never married. He is buried with his parents in Beth Israel Cemetery.
Jennette Brachfeld (September 6, 1867 – October 3, 1933), married on May 3, 1885, in Rusk County to Nathan Louis Marwilsky (February 1, 1861 – October 18, 1941), another Henderson merchant.
Their descendants today, some of whom are buried locally in Lakewood Memorial Park, have anglicized their surname to Marwil. Their son Mose Hiram Marwil was a former mayor of Henderson and owner of Marwil Dry Goods. He was also appointed as Rusk County Parole Officer. Gus Isaac Marwil, brother to Mose, served in World War I, married Lois Ballenger, who served for a number of years as City Tax Collector for Henderson.
Freda Brachfield (December 24, 1873 – July 24, 1926) married January 29, 1891, in Rusk County to Julius Williams, born December 4, 1863, a native of Poland. Julius came to America in 1870. He settled in Henderson in 1889, where he was first a saloon keeper and later a retail merchant and grocer. Julius was a member of Bonita Lodge #185 – Knights of Pythias.
Lena Brachfield (March 2, 1876 – June 3, 1993), married March 10, 1898, in Rusk County to Henry Wolf (1858 – August 22, 1927, a native of Germany. Several of their children are still remembered among the citizens of Henderson and Rusk County:
Charles Louie Wolf (1902-1959), a Henderson attorney, and past president of the Rusk County Bar Association. He was the last survivor of the local prestigious law firm of Brachfield, Wolfe and Williams. He served in World War II, in the Judge Advocate General’s office (JAG). He was also appointed interim District Judge and a member of the Board of Directors for the First National Bank, he was also a Mason in Clinton Masonic Lodge #23 and a Shriner. At the time of his death, in 1959, he served as chairman of the Rusk County Division of The American Cancer Society, and was part owner. of the Henderson Oilers, a local community baseball team .
Alfred Sigmund Wolf – born on “Flag Day” June 14, 1914, in Henderson, Texas. He was the seventh of eight children born to Henry and Lena (Brachfield) Wolf. Attended Rice University and graduated from Baylor Medical College in Dallas, Texas in 1938. Served U. S. A. F. during World War II. Promoted to First Lieutenant; and was discharged in 1945 at the rank of Major. Alfred was married on March 11, 1944, in Panama City to Raquel Sofia Azcarrega. He first practiced medicine in offices located in the First National Bank Bldg. 1951-1952. He had two children: (1) Michael and (2) Judith, who was a member of the Board of Directors for Henderson Memorial Hospital. Alfred was a Shriner, and later moved to Longview, Texas. Died February 24, 1999, Gregg County, Texas, and is buried Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery. Edwin Nathan “Teddy” Wolf – (October 26, 1907, Henderson, Texas – August 5, 1998), graduated Baylor School of Dentistry in 1929. Passing the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners on December 8, 1929, his license to practice dentistry was recorded Rusk County on January 14, 1932.
His dental practice was in room #404, in First National Bank Building in 1957. He also served for three and one-half years in the US Navy Lt. Commander during WW II, as a dentist. He died August 17, 1998, in Tyler and was buried in Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Henderson, Texas. He married in 1944, in California to Arlyne Dunn, born June 19, 1910, Missouri.
They had two children: Monta Wolf (a son) and Lena Harriett Wolf, born April 6, 1947, who married Alen Kanton.
Joseph Myer Wolf – (April 4, 1916, Henderson, Texas – September 16, 2000, Pasadena, Texas),
His license to practice medicine recorded in Rusk County, Texas on February 12, 1941. Joseph was
married on September 12, 1942, Rockford, Illinois to Dorothy Carlson, born August 18, 1922 – had issue: Joseph Myer, Jr., born June 17, 1943, married Jonell Hauchins, and Susan Elizabeth Wolf, born October 28, 1946, married Barry Schlueter.
The tombstone for Henry and Lena spells their surname as Wolf, as do two of the gravestones of their children. All other members of this family sell their surname with an “e” at the end as Wolfe.
The Rusk County Historical Commission appeals to the citizens of Rusk County to consider making a donation to the Rusk County Archives building fund. We are a 501-C-3 facility, and all contribution are tax deductible. Contributions may be forwarded to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652 PH: 903-657-4303. Make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund.