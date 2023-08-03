Rusk County had several immigrant Jewish families who settled in Henderson, from the late 1870s to the early 1890s. They and their descendants were prominent merchants, bankers, politicians, and civic leaders. Many of these families became interrelated by marriage with each other after arriving in the county. Those who remained devout orthodox Jews, as was customary, married in synagogues and were interred in Jewish cemeteries. Jewish cemeteries located nearest to Henderson, are Beth El which is a part of (Section G) Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler and Beth Israel in Palestine, Texas. Another new all Jewish cemetery Ahavath Achim has also since been established in Tyler, but its presence occurred long after these Jewish families had departed from Rusk County. Some of these Jewish families were: Brachfield, Dreeben, Endel, Goldston, Michael, Marwilsky, Sachs, Teplitz, Williams and Wolfe among others.

Benjamin Brachfield, a native of Cracow, Poland, was born on March 15, 1844, and immigrated to America circa 1868. He married in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 11, 1869, to Yelta/Yetta Baruch, born November 14, 1845, a native of Telset, Prussia (now Germany). Arriving in Henderson in 1877, Benjamin Brachfield was a local merchant operating a dry goods store on the square. Several of their children are noted below:

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription