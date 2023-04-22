Dr. Steve Murdock, our foremost Texas demographer and my dear friend, recently passed away. Steve had a distinguished career spanning endowed positions at three major universities, designation as the State Demographer, and a stint as Director of the US Census Bureau. More important, however, he was the clarion voice proclaiming a reality that we all needed to hear.

Over 40+ years, Steve and I undoubtedly shared hundreds of platforms and hearing rooms and many more hours of lively conversation about my native and his adopted state. We often collaborated on projects. He had a wonderful wit that was about as dry as his subject matter. Whenever I was asked to assemble a group to explore the future of Texas, he was my first call — and he invariably said “Yes!” I tried to reciprocate. Our research approaches were vastly different, but we were bound by an unwavering belief that the results we generate are neither liberal nor conservative — Republican nor Democratic. They are simply the unbiased product of careful analysis.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

