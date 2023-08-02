AUSTIN – August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Texas WIC is sharing resources to support moms and pregnant women to help meet their breastfeeding goals.

“From the start of your pregnancy through your child’s fifth birthday, Texas WIC is here for you every step of the way,” said Texas WIC Nutrition Education and Clinic Services Director Amanda Hovis. “Pregnant women in Texas wanting nutrition advice, moms looking for breastfeeding support and families with young children are encouraged to apply for WIC to help give their children a healthy start to life.”

