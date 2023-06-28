AUSTIN — As Texas enters its third week of extreme heat, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) reminds local restaurants and the communities that support them of resources and information that can help create a safe and enjoyable restaurant experience. While it’s too soon to confirm with data, anecdotal evidence suggests the heat wave is hurting restaurant sales at a time when many local businesses need revenue to offset rising costs. The TRA encourages Texans to continue to support their local restaurants that are following extreme heat safety protocols.

“Texans are no stranger to extreme heat, but the current heat wave is already wreaking havoc for restaurants, their team members, and their sales,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. “Thankfully, resources exist to help local restaurants safely serve up a great experience during this heat wave. So, our message to Texans is whether you’re dining out or taking a meal home, now is the perfect time to find some relief with a cold beverage and a delicious meal from your local restaurant that is going above and beyond to keep the community safe and happy.”

