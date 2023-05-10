First Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Global Methodist Church, partnered with the Texas Ramp Project for a great day of work service to needy Texans in Rusk County.
First Baptist Church had over 300 volunteers to work on projects and provide box lunches in our county. First Baptist Church provided 6 to 10 volunteers and Texas Ramp provided team leaders and materials to build four wheelchair ramps in Rusk County. Each of the churches has an enthusiastic group of volunteers to build ramps for their neighbors.
On Sunday, April 30, these volunteers scattered across the county and in about four to five hours later four needy Texans were able to safely leave their homes without fear of falling. It was a warm sunny afternoon, but the group of adults and youth attacked the ramp builds with enthusiasm. Getting out in our community is just one way to be the hands, feet and heart of Christ towards our neighbors.
Texas Ramp Project is a statewide group of volunteers building ramps in about 170 counties in Texas. Texas Ramp has provided training for churches and civic groups in neighboring states of New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Local Texas Ramp coordinators need local churches, civic clubs and businesses to donate funds to build ramps locally.
An average ramp cost is over $700, with a local goal of building over 30 ramps, over $20,000 is needed to buy materials and tools for our teams. Texas Ramp Jacksonville Region covers Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties, with Jerry Halpain as coordinator. Volunteers to build ramps and cash donations are needed to reach our goal of 30 ramps this year.
For more information on the Texas Ramp Project, contact Jerry Halpain at 972-922-9726, or visit Texas Ramp.org for information on volunteering.