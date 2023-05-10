Tx Ramp Project

Contributed Photo More than 300 volunteers from local churches spent a sunny Sunday afternoon building wheelchair ramps for Rusk County residents in need of a safe and secure way to access their homes. Boxed lunches were also created by dozens of FBC volunteers.

First Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Global Methodist Church, partnered with the Texas Ramp Project for a great day of work service to needy Texans in Rusk County.

First Baptist Church had over 300 volunteers to work on projects and provide box lunches in our county. First Baptist Church provided 6 to 10 volunteers and Texas Ramp provided team leaders and materials to build four wheelchair ramps in Rusk County. Each of the churches has an enthusiastic group of volunteers to build ramps for their neighbors.

