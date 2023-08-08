The Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony will once again be held in Kilgore at the Texas Broadcast Museum in November.
Radio personalities from across the state will gather in Kilgore on Saturday, Nov. 4, as the Texas Radio Hall of Fame inducts the 21st group of honorees joining a slate of other veterans of the airwaves at the 416 E. Main St. museum.
According to the organization, voting has ended, the ballots have been tallied and 20 Texas broadcasters have been added to the Class of 2023. These 20 individuals will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Texas Radio Hall of Fame’s Annual Induction Ceremony at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore. The annual TRHOF reunion and induction weekend is open to the public.
The inductees are (in alphabetical order):
- Dan Bell
- Manuel Davila
- Patti Diaz
- Dave Dillon
- George Dunham, Gordon Keith & Craig Miller (The Musers)
- Kandi Eastman
- Rudy Fernandez
- Gerry Harmon
- Buddy Holiday
- Chris Huff
- Mark Landis
- Walt “Baby” Love
- Linda O’Brian
- Sean O’Neel
- David Rancken
- Smokey Rivers
- Claude “Rick” Roberts
- Chuck Schramek
- Bob Stroupe
- Chuck Tiller