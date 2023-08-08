TRHoF
The Texas Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony will once again be held in Kilgore at the Texas Broadcast Museum in November.

Radio personalities from across the state will gather in Kilgore on Saturday, Nov. 4, as the Texas Radio Hall of Fame inducts the 21st group of honorees joining a slate of other veterans of the airwaves at the 416 E. Main St. museum.

