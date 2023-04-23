AUSTIN — Texas attains new records in March 2023 with the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history.
The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 78,800 to reach a series-high 14,898,100 people, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.0 percent.
Texas added 28,600 positions to reach another series-high job count at 13,839,200 total nonfarm jobs. Since March 2022, 575,100 positions have been added.
“In setting this 18th consecutive monthly employment record, Texas demonstrates the strong employment opportunities in the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC strives to support continued growth with work-based learning tools that advance Texas’ expanding needs.”
Texas’ over-the-year employment growth through March 2023 outpaced the nation in every one of the 11 major industries.
Over the month, Leisure and Hospitality led job growth with 7,400 positions added, followed by Construction, which increased by 5,800 jobs. Also of note, both Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Private Education and Health Services grew by 5,400 jobs in March.
“The state’s private industries are booming, with a 4.6 percent growth rate over-the-year,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From manufacturing to professional and business services, TWC and our 28 Workforce Solutions partners across the state have tools to help Texas employers, large and small, keep pace with the rapidly growing Texas economy.”
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in March, followed by Amarillo at 3.1 percent, then College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent.
“The Texas civilian labor force, with 14.9 million people, continues to demonstrate resilience and growth,” observed TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Here at TWC, we are focused on unlocking opportunities for our workforce. From apprenticeships to upskilling to quality child care, we are dedicated to helping every Texan have the opportunity to reach their career goals.”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m.