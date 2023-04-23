AUSTIN — Texas attains new records in March 2023 with the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history.

The seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 78,800 to reach a series-high 14,898,100 people, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.0 percent.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription