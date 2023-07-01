TAMU Tips

COLLEGE STATION—As Texans make plans to celebrate the Fourth of July, Texas A&M Forest Service encourages everyone to be careful with any outdoor activity that may cause a spark.

Excessive heat over the past two weeks has resulted in grasses drying across portions of North, Central and Southern regions of Texas. Areas with dry grass may support wildfire activity due to accidental ignitions from fireworks or other activities that cause a spark.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription