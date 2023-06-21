AUSTIN — Today, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility released their marquee product, the Fiscal Responsibility Index. The Index is a report card on the actions of Texas lawmakers and their votes on legislation related to the size of government, budget, and fiscal issues.

Before every vote is taken during the legislative session, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility alerts lawmakers and the public of their stance on any items on the day’s agenda. This means lawmakers have the opportunity to vote in favor of smaller government and fiscal sanity, yet they often choose to do the opposite. This edition of the Index covers more votes and details than ever before.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription