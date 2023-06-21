AUSTIN — Today, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility released their marquee product, the Fiscal Responsibility Index. The Index is a report card on the actions of Texas lawmakers and their votes on legislation related to the size of government, budget, and fiscal issues.
Before every vote is taken during the legislative session, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility alerts lawmakers and the public of their stance on any items on the day’s agenda. This means lawmakers have the opportunity to vote in favor of smaller government and fiscal sanity, yet they often choose to do the opposite. This edition of the Index covers more votes and details than ever before.
Texans for Fiscal Responsibility President Tim Hardin issued the following statement:
“Texas lawmakers had an opportunity to provide historic property tax relief to millions of Texans this session. They instead passed the largest spending increase and corporate welfare programs in Texas history, gave billions in raises to thousands of bureaucrats, and gave themselves pension raises. The Fiscal Responsibility Index exists to provide transparency to taxpayers, shining a light on the corrupt Austin swamp. Lawmakers have no shortage of advocates and lobbyists that serve them; TFR stands as one of the longest-standing advocates for taxpayers in Texas, and we are proud to hold that banner.”
Texans for Fiscal Responsibility is an independent nonprofit organization seeking to illuminate the actions of government, educate and equip citizens to effectively advocate for pro-taxpayer reforms, and hold lawmakers accountable for their actions. You can visit the website at TexasTaxpayers.com.