MT. ENTERPRISE — Tenaska Gateway Partners, Ltd., owner of Tenaska Gateway Generating Station near Mt. Enterprise, and the plant’s electricity customer, Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (Shell Energy), have awarded $16,000 in scholarships to eight graduating high school seniors in Rusk County. Each student received a $2,000 scholarship as a part of the Tenaska Scholarship Program.

The goal of the Tenaska Scholarship Program is to recognize hardworking students in the local community and to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing higher education. This is the 21st year Tenaska Gateway Partners is awarding deserving students scholarship support. The money can be used toward two- or four-year post-secondary education programs at accredited institutions.

