MT. ENTERPRISE — Tenaska Gateway Partners, Ltd., owner of Tenaska Gateway Generating Station near Mt. Enterprise, and the plant’s electricity customer, Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (Shell Energy), have awarded $16,000 in scholarships to eight graduating high school seniors in Rusk County. Each student received a $2,000 scholarship as a part of the Tenaska Scholarship Program.
The goal of the Tenaska Scholarship Program is to recognize hardworking students in the local community and to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing higher education. This is the 21st year Tenaska Gateway Partners is awarding deserving students scholarship support. The money can be used toward two- or four-year post-secondary education programs at accredited institutions.
Alexis Martinez, graduating from Carlisle High School
Brenden Robertson, graduating from Henderson High School
Haley Armstrong, graduating from Henderson High School
Ranyia Neal, graduating from Laneville High School
Emily Titlow, graduating from Mt. Enterprise High School
Taylor Still, graduating from Overton ISD High School
Clinton Jones, graduating from Tatum ISD High School
Macie Blizzard, graduating from West Rusk County Consolidated ISD
“Tenaska places a high value on education and its power to drive success,” said Steve Pearson, plant manager at Tenaska Gateway Generating Station. “We view these scholarships as an important investment in future leaders and in our community.”
Tenaska, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent power producers in the United States and manages scholarship programs in communities where its generating facilities are located. To date, more than $1 million in scholarships have been given out to nearly 1,100 students across the country. The Tenaska Gateway Scholarship Program began during the 2001-2002 school year and has awarded $204,000 in scholarships to 213 students.
Tenaska Gateway Partners is one of the largest taxpayers in Rusk County, contributing approximately $46 million in property taxes to date. In 2022, the plant injected approximately $9.6 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the local economy. Additionally, plant employees regularly volunteer and support local community and charitable projects.
The Tenaska Gateway natural gas-fueled plant generates 845 megawatts (MW) of electricity for sale to Shell Energy, which markets the power.
Tenaska Gateway Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, Tyr Energy, Inc. and JERA Co., Inc.
Tenaska, an energy company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, formed Tenaska Gateway Partners, Ltd. to build, own and operate the Tenaska Gateway Generating Station. Today, Tenaska Gateway Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, Tyr Energy, Inc. and JERA Co., Inc. Affiliates of Tenaska serve as the managing partner and operator.
Consistently ranked among Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies, Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations across the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services Co. (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. The Company has an operating fleet of 7,500 megawatts (MW) of natural gas and renewable generating facilities and throughout its history has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22,000 MW of natural gas-fueled and renewables generation. Tenaska’s development services portfolio includes more than 23,000 MW of solar, wind, energy storage and 10 carbon sequestration projects, capable of storing 50 million tons of CO2 per year. For more information, visit www.tenaska.com.