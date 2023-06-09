The Rusk County Library kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program with a Mystery Hike on Tuesday. The event was open to teens entering seventh through twelfth grade and featured a challenging nine-step clue hunt all over the library grounds.
Participants worked in pairs to solve puzzles and track down specific books or rooms to find each new piece of a clue. Many puzzles involved finding hidden letters in order to put together a word or sentence that would point them to the next step, taking them everywhere from the main shelving area of the library, to the meeting areas and to the outdoor patio.
The theme of the hunt was that library clerk Randie Loar, one of the Summer Reading Program organizers, had lost her marbles and the hikers needed to recover them. Loar and another Summer Reading Program organizer Caleb Crossman handed out marbles every time the kids solved a clue and were on hand to provide hints when they struggled with a puzzle.
The final clue required solving a cryptex puzzle that the hikers tracked down to the upstairs conference room. A cryptex puzzle functions much like a bicycle combination lock. Discs must be positioned in the exact manner to spell out the correct password. Tumblers inside align allowing the inner cylinder to slide apart, protecting the contents in the inner space. This challenge presented a satisfying conclusion to the day’s events.
Their reward for recovering all the marbles was a goody bag full of things like candy, balloons, bookmarks and glowsticks.
The Summer Reading Program teen events will continue with Puzzle Races at the Library next Tuesday.