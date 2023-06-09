The Rusk County Library kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program with a Mystery Hike on Tuesday. The event was open to teens entering seventh through twelfth grade and featured a challenging nine-step clue hunt all over the library grounds.

Participants worked in pairs to solve puzzles and track down specific books or rooms to find each new piece of a clue. Many puzzles involved finding hidden letters in order to put together a word or sentence that would point them to the next step, taking them everywhere from the main shelving area of the library, to the meeting areas and to the outdoor patio.

