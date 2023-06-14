Tatum Police Chief James Smith is seeking the assistance of the public in helping to identify three suspects in the Friday morning Aggravated Robbery of the Brake Time convenience store.
Grainy security camera footage from the early morning raid shows three masked or hooded individuals walk into the lobby of the convenience store. One individual, armed with a light blue or turquoise colored weapon drawn, ushered the station attendant outside as the other suspects, armed with what appear to be tools, attempted to access the store’s cash register.