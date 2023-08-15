Tatum City Council gathered Monday evening to hear a longer than usual agenda unintentionally addressing the city’s need to clarify the roles of city officials.
Newly elected council member Robin Palmer addressed the need for official clarification on Texas Municipal League rules and regulations regarding the specific duties of council, Mayor Don Hall, and handling of agenda items.
While citizens appear happy with the highly involved council and city functions seem to be running well, Mayor Hall’s duties have been marginally overstepped, quickly becoming regularly discussed agenda items. Palmer urged council members to read and take to heart the specific TML and already stated city policies which grant Hall the duty to oversee daily function of city business, to include active management of city employees.
Multiple specifically requested agenda items fit directly into the scope of Hall’s daily management duties, including questions regarding employee overtime. Complaints, or observances from Tatum residents, arose surrounding the schedules of Tatum Police Department officers, especially Chief James Smith and Sergeant Bobby Jones whose schedules overlap by a few hours, leaving residents to ask why the two highest level officers were on the same shift leaving younger and less experienced officers on their own. Chief Smith and Jones both explained how their overlapping schedule worked well with necessary office duties and no officer is ever left “on their own” as Smith and Jones are never more than a phone call away and often in office on their own time.
Other questions were raised regarding the use of minimal overtime from the PD and other city offices, leading councilmembers to point out that these instances could have been managed with interpersonal conversations amongst department heads instead of wasting council time.
Palmer, having done a bit of research into past meetings, pointed out several instances of inappropriately tabled agenda items. According to TML regulations, a tabled agenda item must be revisited on the next regularly scheduled meeting’s agenda, and according to Palmer month’s worth of tabled items had fallen dead due to lack of action, some of which resurfaced on the current agenda. Along with the referenced instances of TML violation, Palmer also discovered missing minutes from months of regular and special-called City Council meetings, some as far back as October of 2022.
Council voted, after some discussion, to purchase a $49,562.05 63-horsepower Kubota tractor for use by Tatum Water Works employees. While the John Deere option was a clear choice by councilman Tate Smith, the heavier cast wheels and nearly $2,000 price different won in the end.
“Buy it and paint it green,” joked a meeting attendee, to riotous laughter from other attendees.
Council voted to make drastic changes within the water department, initiating a charge for the disconnection of water service. With the revolving door of City Secretaries payment and collections for city water service have lapsed, in some cases for more than a year.
While the initial notion was to raise the cost of water service across the board, councilmember Greggory Cole questioned if a disconnect/reconnect fee was associated with overdue bills. Recognizing that only a $30 late fee was ever assessed.
Council moved to create a $50 reconnection fee which will take effect in September 1, 2023. Notices will be placed on outgoing bills to specify that bills and late fees must be paid by 3 p.m. or reconnection would be conducted the next business day.
Tatum Economic Development Corp. (TEDCO) Coordinator, Nakia Smith also announced an upcoming EDC workshop where city officials, business owners, and TEDCO board members will be brainstorming Tatum’s progress within a five year span. Breakfast and lunch will be served to meeting attendees.
TEDCO will also be hosting a four county job fair with more than 40 vendors from Rusk, Gregg, Panola, and Smith counties. The packed event will be held on September 12, with more information to come.