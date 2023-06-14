An unwell but ever-present Mayor Don Hall oversaw Monday night’s regularly-called City Council meeting.
Tatum Economic Development Corporation (TEDCO)Executive Director/Coordinator Nakia Smith addressed the Council regarding an upcoming workshop titled “Understanding Economic Development”.
Attendees will be introduced to Tatum’s EDC and any elected officials choosing to participate. Investors and developers that might be considering Tatum as a future business destination are welcome to attend.
“Everyone is invited,” said Smith, encouraging attendance. “Anyone who wants to know how the EDC works, how the EDC works with the Council.”
Tentative dates for the workshop are July 26-28 or August 17 or August 31.
He also presented Council members with the completed 2023 TEDCO budget.
A meeting attendee questioned the City’s progress on previously mentioned updates to video and sound equipment, enabling attendees to better hear the ongoing council business.
Council members approved the new City Secretary, Letitia Poindexter, to be issued a credit card to cover recurring expenses such as postage and office supplies. A similar agenda item had been approved in a previous meeting, but the relatively recent employee change saw the Council considering the topic once again.
The council revisited Tatum Police Chief James Smith’s previously tabled request for a take-home patrol vehicle.
“I’m not 100% opposed to it,” said Councilman Wendell Moore. “You know we never allowed it. Past council members never allowed it. I really don’t know what their reasoning behind it was.”
While attempting to justify Smith’s use of a city-issued vehicle, Moore ascertained that if Smith continuously felt the need to be on hand, then the council should question the capability of other Police Department staff and whether Smith could “trust their judgment.”
“It’s not necessarily a case of not trusting their judgment,” Smith said, defending his officers. “In the last two months we’ve had an aggravated assault, breaking and entering, manslaughter. That’s not something that two-month or three month officer has engaged in. There is times where I’m going to have to come over here. It’s not about trusting the officer, there’s just some things they can’t do on their own.”
Responding to emergency calls in a personal vehicle could lead to not only delays in response time, but an inablility to provide necessary audio and video, only equiped in a police-issued vehicle.
Councilmembers approved the request citing the development of future stipulations and policies regarding the use of the vehicle.
New councilmember Gregory Cole made a quickly seconded motion that Tate Smith continue to act as Mayor Pro Tem.
Raymond Van of Raymond K. Vann & Associates, a group providing grant application assistance to rural cities and counties, addressed the council regarding the roughly $343,000 available for the city’s use. The funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act, came with specific and often confusing stipulations.
Van explained a few of the intricacies of spending these funds and made himself available for future questions.
David K. Godwin, a local CPA specializing in City and County financial audits, presented the city’s 2022 audit results.
Employee turnover was named as the cause for a number of compliance issues. Godwin reported that he was pleased with the results of the audit and grateful for the assistance of city and TEDCO employees.
Council heard regular meeting business with approvals on last month’s minutes and checks written for the City. They also perused the Monthly Officer Citation Report and Police Department’s Incident Activity Report.