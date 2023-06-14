City of Tatum

An unwell but ever-present Mayor Don Hall oversaw Monday night’s regularly-called City Council meeting.

Tatum Economic Development Corporation (TEDCO)Executive Director/Coordinator Nakia Smith addressed the Council regarding an upcoming workshop titled “Understanding Economic Development”.

