SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO crews continue to make progress in the ongoing effort to rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system.

As of noon Monday, June 19, SWEPCO has restored service to approximately 138,000 customers impacted by the severe weather that moved through the region on Friday; an estimated 112,000 remain without power.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription