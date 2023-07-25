Pet Talk

Once pets have learned to urinate where it is appropriate, whether it is outdoors or in their litter box, it can be frustrating for owners when their pet urinates elsewhere in the house. While your first instinct may be to reprimand them for the unwanted behavior, you should first consider if they are simply marking or if there is a bigger health concern at play.

Urine marking, a natural behavior for dogs and cats, is when pets release small amounts of urine in multiple places, whether it is on new objects in the home or their favorite spot. Marking typically occurs when pets are relieving stress or signaling ownership of their territory to other animals.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription