Tempers flared at Tuesday night’s Tatum City Council meeting as recently resigned City Secretary, Stormy Rodriguez, addressed the council about an agenda item alleging criminal behavior.

The business item in question called for discussion and motion regarding “issues with the previous City Secretary of Abusing her position for paying herself vacation and etc.,” a topic considered in multiple previous meetings. No clear resolution was made in earlier discussions, but it was determined that the wording of the Employee Handbook should and would be addressed as parts were confusing to readers. No such changes or updates to the handbook have been made public or placed on subsequent agendas, but the argument still stands as to whether Rodriguez’s approved vacation time was applicable.

