My husband and I went to see Sound of Freedom last week. I have wanted to see it since I knew it was filmed several years ago. Jim Caviezel is convincing as the undercover agent, Tim Ballard, who catches pedophiles that have child porn on their computers. He realizes he needs to do more than just catch the pedophiles when a fellow agent asks him how many children has he found.
I have seen many interviews with Ballard over the years. I have also written about him and his organization Operation Underground Railroad over the years.
The many women and children that are enslaved every year are ignored because of the political agendas of different groups and politicians. Groups and politicians that advocate for open borders and getting rid of age-of-consent laws are pedophiles’ best friends.
Canceling the building of the wall along the southern border was a gift to human traffickers and pedophiles. The wall would have forced the traffickers to go through ports of entry, which is where the traffickers are mostly caught.
This open border provides an endless commodity to create products for the debauchery in the United States that has made us the number one consumer of child pornography.
Be as sympathetic as you want for the illegal immigrant that comes across that border for a better life; however, understand that they are breaking the law at the expense of innocent women and children. I can understand wanting a better life but many of the home countries of these illegal immigrants get financial aid, taxpayer-funded, from the United States to help take care of the poor in their countries. The United States is already paying to help them so why should we pay more taxpayer money to provide them with phones, lodgings, and most especially healthcare? But I digress.
Ending modern-day slavery should be a priority for everyone instead of for able-bodied individuals that can take responsibility for themselves.
This should not have become a political issue like it has. Ask yourself why Disney or Netflix would pass on releasing this movie based on a true story about rescuing sex-trafficked children. If anything, it does not tell the full story of the rescue mission. There were three simultaneous missions that they didn’t have time in a two-hour movie to tell.
In the latest interview I watched with Tim Ballard he tells an encouraging story about one of the children that was rescued during the operation in Columbia. He became involved in rescuing other victims. He found a young girl that had been trafficked and she was pregnant. She told him that she would probably have an abortion and then kill herself. This previous victim talked her out of both, and he and his wife adopted her child. The child victims of traffickers are becoming the rescuers.
Unfortunately, there are many stories that do not end up with a positive outcome. Even the ones that get aftercare including mental health care will still end up either going back into that life or they will commit suicide. They do not believe they deserve better.
These victims do deserve better, especially the ones that have disappeared inside the borders of the United States, after they showed up unaccompanied at our southern border with only the phone number of a so-called sponsor. There is no vetting of these so-called sponsors which at the least should include a DNA test to make sure these so-called sponsors are at least blood relatives.
These children are being sent to the so-called sponsors and the children have disappeared. This is unacceptable. No one would give President Trump a pass if it had happened on his watch. As a matter of fact, according to Ballard, President Trump was the only one that put up the money to help rescue children. All the plans to rescue children were stopped when we got the installed president.
I am not going to go into all the ways this installed president is garbage because that will again stray away from the topic at hand.
Tim Ballard has stepped away from Operation Underground Railroad and The Nazarene Fund. As he points out in this latest interview, he is too recognizable to go on undercover missions. Instead, he started a new organization that awards money to the many organizations that have the mission of saving enslaved women and children. There are many organizations that are saving women and children and all of us should support them in that mission. For more information about this organization go to https://thespearfund.org.
The initial rescue is only half the battle. The other part is even more important and that is the aftercare that will last for the rest of their lives.