A 36-year-old Nacogdoches man lost his life in a Saturday morning accident in rural Rusk County.
Preliminary investigation by Texas Department of Public Service Trooper Ricardo of DPS Henderson, indicated that a 2000 Buick LeSabre, driven by Patrick Demond Caldwell, was traveling West on County Road 3185, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Traveling at an unsafe speed, the vehicle left the roadway striking a tree on the driver side and catching fire. Conditions were clear and dry. It is unknown whether Caldwell was wearing his seatbelt at the time.
He was pronounced at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, Shannon Burkley.
The investigation is ongoing with in the Texas Department of Public Safety.
