The Look Salon owners Trina Patterson and Melissa Armstrong have packed up their award winning scissors and moved into their new, convenient, and final location next to One on One Fitness at 100 Richardson Drive.
While life downtown for the new business was a blast and a blessing, the stylish crew sought out a stylish spot that felt a little more like home.
“We loved the old space,” said Patterson, casually chatting as she crafted a finely “There’s just something about this spot that feels like our forever home.”
The new spot offers premier parking, a steady flow of foot traffic with the gym next door and other storefronts down the strip. With a near-non stop flow of customers, it seems as if the community of chic seekers agreed that the pair’s new digs feel right at home.
In less than an hour the number of services provided was astonishing. From super shiny hair tinsel, to a brow wax, cut color and style, and a consultation and cut with a very indecisive young man, Trina and Armstrong are clearly set on the continued success of their thriving business.
Since their move these style magnates have added the services of Emily Blake, Natalie Orr, Hannah Davenport, assistant and stylist, Felicia Jackson, Liz Tucker, and Pauline Mitchell.
Taylor Osteen has come on board offering massage services and the style icons have added a “Dread Bar” to their repertoire.
The Dread Bar offers much more than tinsel, now clients can customize their own clip in extension with everything from multicolored wraps, charms, feathers, to realistic clip in dreadlocks. For those looking for a more permanent version, the salon does host a stylist capable over creating those lovely locks.
Always offering more services on the horizon, future plans are in the works for some type of collaboration with their neighbors at One On One Fitness.
For those seeking their abundance of stylish services you can find the salon on Facebook at The Look Salon. Each stylist has a link on their personal pages.