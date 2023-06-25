The Look Salon owners Trina Patterson and Melissa Armstrong have packed up their award winning scissors and moved into their new, convenient, and final location next to One on One Fitness at 100 Richardson Drive.

While life downtown for the new business was a blast and a blessing, the stylish crew sought out a stylish spot that felt a little more like home.

