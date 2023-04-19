Our regular church service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Bro. Mark will be bringing the message from Philippians 2:1-30 ‘Unity through humility’ 1 Therefore if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy, fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. Paul believed that having Humility, Love, and Unity and being of one accord, was only possible with the help of the Holy Spirit.

Come Sunday morning and let’s learn how this can help us be overcome with joy.

