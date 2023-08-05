With a mile-long line of cars waiting for supply-filled backpacks the annual Yates Park and Rusk County School Supply distribution event exceeded previous years distribution aiding nearly 2,000 children in the Rusk County area.
“I fixed 1,678 and then some people brought some things this morning,” said Betty Elder, long-time champion of Rusk County youth and the Yates Park School Supply project. “Approximately 2,000 kids will be served across Rusk County.”
Despite nearly doubling the distribution from previous years, the bags were gone within a few short hours. Along with Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen and wife Carole, volunteers from the Henderson Police Department, M&M Painting and M&M Insurance, kindly citizens and an exceptionally fast group of children were on hand to fill the grade appropriate needs. The “bucket brigade” concept functioned well with orders shouted from car windows to speedy students who would pick from the coordinated stacks of backpacks and run to waiting cars.
Elder understood the increased need, reflecting on the high levels of inflation and a desperate need for change as more and more residents are finding it difficult to make ends meet. As the need grows, more and more fundraising and supply drive events pop up on the Rusk County horizon, ensuring that a new year of students start off well-stocked.