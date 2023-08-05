With a mile-long line of cars waiting for supply-filled backpacks the annual Yates Park and Rusk County School Supply distribution event exceeded previous years distribution aiding nearly 2,000 children in the Rusk County area.

“I fixed 1,678 and then some people brought some things this morning,” said Betty Elder, long-time champion of Rusk County youth and the Yates Park School Supply project. “Approximately 2,000 kids will be served across Rusk County.”

