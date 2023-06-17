The Small Business Administration has declared a Disaster declaration for individuals impacted by the May 9, 2023, flooding.
The primary county that has been declared is Nacogdoches County and with the set-up of SBA loan assistance, contiguous counties are included. For this event Angelina, Cherokee, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby counties are included.
On Monday, June 19th, a disaster loan outreach center (DLOC) will begin operations in Nacogdoches to provide consultation and technical support to residents impacted by the flooding event. Listed below are the details for the DLOC. In the event that you have experienced questions from local residents, please feel free to have them visit the DLOC during their hours of operation.
Location: Nacogdoches Public Library & Recreational Center
Dates: June 19 – July 1, 2023
Hours: M-F 9:00AM to 5:00PM
POC: Michael Self, City of Nacogdoches EMC
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Disaster Declaration # 17966 and # 17967; TEXAS Disaster Number TX-00657
Administrative Declaration of a Disaster for the State of TEXAS
AGENCY: U.S. Small Business Administration.
SUMMARY: This is a notice of an Administrative declaration of a disaster for the State of TEXAS dated 06/13/2023. Incident: Severe Storms and Flooding.
Incident Period: 05/10/2023 through 05/23/2023.
DATES: Issued on 06/13/2023.
Physical Loan Application Deadline Date: 08/14/2023.
Economic Injury (EIDL) Loan Application Deadline Date: 03/13/2024.
ADDRESS: Submit completed loan applications to:
U.S. Small Business Administration,
Processing and Disbursement Center,
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: A. Escobar, Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience, U.S. Small Business Administration, 409 3rd Street, SW., Suite 6050, Washington, DC 20416, (202) 205-6734.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Notice is hereby given that as a result of the Administrator’s disaster declaration, applications for disaster loans may be filed at the address listed above or other locally announced locations. The following areas have been determined to be adversely affected by the disaster:
Angelina, Cherokee, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby.
Homeowners with Credit Available Elsewhere 5.000 Homeowners without Credit Available Elsewhere 2.500 Businesses with Credit Available Elsewhere 8.000 Businesses without Credit Available Elsewhere 4.000 Non-Profit Organizations with Credit Available Elsewhere 2.375 Non-Profit Organizations without Credit Available Elsewhere 2.375 For Economic Injury:
Businesses & Small Agricultural Cooperatives without Credit Available Elsewhere 4.000 Non-Profit Organizations without Credit Available Elsewhere 2.375 The number assigned to this disaster for physical damage is 17966 B and for economic injury is 17967 0. The States which received an EIDL Declaration # is Texas.