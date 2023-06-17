TDEM

The Small Business Administration has declared a Disaster declaration for individuals impacted by the May 9, 2023, flooding.

The primary county that has been declared is Nacogdoches County and with the set-up of SBA loan assistance, contiguous counties are included. For this event Angelina, Cherokee, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby counties are included.

