Rusk County United Way kicked off its first ever Summer Sock Hop community-wide event and fundraiser. The Thursday evening event, sent the charitable crowd twisting their way back in time to an era of poodle skirts, saddle shoes, and muscle cars.
Time slipped before guests even entered the doors of the Henderson Civic Center. The line of pristine classic cars lining the venue portico as the old-school rock hits played by Henderson’s favorite band, the Brooze Brothers, burst through glass doors and dragged their saddle shoe and loafer clad listeners back into a bygone era. Event vendors and sponsors lined the outer limits of the packed reception hall, decked out in their 50s finest with treats available for passing partygoers.
Guests satiated rumbly tummies with a very 50s menu of Coke floats and burgers supplied by the Texas favorite, Whataburger. The Rusk County Extension Office brought out their pedal-operated smoothie maker for those who with healthier tastes, or just the young at heart who wanted to chance a bike ride for the evening.
The thrill of the night’s events took hold as even the consummate professional, Bonnie Geddie, Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director took to the stage in her purple poodle skirt and ponytail to join the band. Mayor Buzz Fullen and his favorite Pink Lady, Carol, danced the night away while Rusk County Treasurer Andy Vinson tested out his new knee with a giddy spin in the Hula Hoop contest. The twist contest was a blur of colored petticoats and cuffed jeans as cool cats and groovy chicks took to the dance floor.
Contests were also held for the Best Costume, Best overall Costume, Best Agency decoration, and Best Classic Car. Door prizes were drawn throughout the evening with incredible prize baskets provided by event sponsors. A silent auction was held with 50s memorabilia, a most coveted prize.
Thanks went out to all event sponsors for their generous donations, without which an event of this skirt-swinging magnitude couldn’t exist. Whataburger, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Texas Bank, Angel Care Hospice, Wallace and Sons Wrecker Service, Henderson Discount Tire and Brake, ABC Auto, Rusk County Electric Cooperative, Inc., Origin Bank, Gaston Museum, Phenix & Crump, and Brooze Brothers assisted in making this an unforgettable and hopefully recurring event.