Rusk County United Way kicked off its first ever Summer Sock Hop community-wide event and fundraiser. The Thursday evening event, sent the charitable crowd twisting their way back in time to an era of poodle skirts, saddle shoes, and muscle cars.

Time slipped before guests even entered the doors of the Henderson Civic Center. The line of pristine classic cars lining the venue portico as the old-school rock hits played by Henderson’s favorite band, the Brooze Brothers, burst through glass doors and dragged their saddle shoe and loafer clad listeners back into a bygone era. Event vendors and sponsors lined the outer limits of the packed reception hall, decked out in their 50s finest with treats available for passing partygoers.

