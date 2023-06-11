A Rusk County Deputy-initiated traffic stop for a moving violation ended with a White Oak woman in custody at the Rusk County Jail.
Just after noon on Monday, Deputy Bryan Ernst of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office initiated the traffic stop in the vicinity of Hwy 322, near County Road 240A. Upon making contact with the two individuals in the vehicle, the Deputy witnessed indicators of criminal activity and completed a probable cause search of the vehicle.
This search resulted in the seizure of approximately 23 grams of Ecstasy, 2.8 ounces of marijuana, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Ikeshia Willis, 21, admitted ownership of the drugs and paraphernalia and was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Program 2 Controlled Substance, a First-degree felony, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Identify a Fugitive-Providing false information, both Class A Misdemeanors. Willis also had active warrants for Theft of Property, out of Rusk County, and Possession of Marijuana, from Dallas County.
She was arraigned in the Precinct 5 Court of Judge Jana Enloe, where she received a total bond of $6,500. Willis remained in custody as of press time.