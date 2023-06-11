Willis

21-year-old Ikeshia Willis was arrested Monday after a RCSO Deputy discovered 23 grams of Ecstasy, 2.8 ounces of Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a probable cause search of her vehicle.

A Rusk County Deputy-initiated traffic stop for a moving violation ended with a White Oak woman in custody at the Rusk County Jail.

Just after noon on Monday, Deputy Bryan Ernst of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office initiated the traffic stop in the vicinity of Hwy 322, near County Road 240A. Upon making contact with the two individuals in the vehicle, the Deputy witnessed indicators of criminal activity and completed a probable cause search of the vehicle.

