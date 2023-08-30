The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office recovered nearly $300,000 in stolen vehicles and equipment from a property on County Road 1114, in the Henderson area.
On the afternoon of August 25, 2023, RCSO received information that property stolen in a rash of thefts could be found around the 5300 block of CR 1114. Upon arrival to the property, Deputies were able to confirm that vehicles previously reported stolen were found at the location.
Rusk County Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, representatives of both C and D shifts, and members of the Auto Theft Task Ford converged on the site and recovered multiple stolen trucks, trailers, side-by-sides, a skid steer, and an ATV.
With an estimated value of $120,000 for the skid steer and sweeper, the value of property recovered could reach near the $300,000 mark. Gregg, Smith, and Upshur County officials were notified that some of the recovered items were stolen from their jurisdiction and the investigation will be linked up with those Sheriff’s Offices.
Warrants will be issued for those individuals involved. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests could be made.