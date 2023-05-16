The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man arrested in connection with a Leverett's Chapel shooting.

Jeremy Hale has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. His bond has been set at $100,000.

