The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man arrested in connection with a Leverett's Chapel shooting.
Jeremy Hale has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said Monday that the sheriff’s office and EMS were called to the 9400 block of Texas 42 in Leverett’s Chapel in reference to a gunshot victim around 4:11 a.m.
“Dispatch was advised that the suspected shooter had left the scene,”Valdez said. “The victim sustained a shotgun wound to the abdomen and was taken to UT Tyler Hospital and later taken to Dallas by helicopter.”
Valdez said a suspect, later identified as Hale, was taken into custody 30 minutes after the call came out.
“Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant was executed on the residence where the shooting occurred,” Valdez said.