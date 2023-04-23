No Passing

The graphic provided by the Rusk County Fire Marshal, Patrick Dooley, illustrates the lawful procedures when drivers encounter a school bus with its stop signs and flashers engaged.

From Staff Reports

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Rusk County Fire Marshal are, together, addressing reports of vehicles illegally passing school buses with their stop signs and signal lights engaged.

