From Staff Reports
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Rusk County Fire Marshal are, together, addressing reports of vehicles illegally passing school buses with their stop signs and signal lights engaged.
Patrick Dooley, RC Fire Marshal shared a graphic after concerns were reported that vehicles regularly pass the buses in areas throughout the city, with numerous reports made near or around the HISD Wylie campus on US 259. The included graphic clearly illustrates Texas law concerning the rules of the road when school buses are stopped for loading or unloading.
A divided highway with a grass median, such as US 259 north and south of the city of Henderson, only one direction of traffic sharing the lanes of the school bus must stop. That does not include the section of 259 running through Henderson or Kilgore with a paved turn lane. ALL traffic MUST stop in that situation. ALL traffic MUST stop on any two lane road without a physical barrier between lanes.
The Fire Marshal’s office is currently running enforcement in an area of high concern outside the city of Henderson. Pay attention out there! The fines for a first time offense could range up to $1250 or even higher in certain circumstances.
