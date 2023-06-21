The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the Wednesday home invasion and assault, and asking anyone with any information to contact the RCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division.
On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the early afternoon, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported home invasion and assault in the 2900 block of Hwy. 79 East. Possible suspects were described as two males wearing dark clothing.
Later reports not coming from RCSO claimed a blonde female was involved and may have been seen hitch hiking in the area of FM 1798 in southern Rusk County
“Since I posted this crime, every Investigator has been working hard to follow leads and work with the family to file a strong case,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “Again, if anyone has information about this horrible crime, please contact us to help this family. We are also working in the area of the Carthage Hwy. looking for any homes with video equipment that may have picked up the suspects.”
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident are urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 903-657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers.
No further information has been released at this time due to the active nature of the investigation.