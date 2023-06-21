RCSO

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the Wednesday home invasion and assault, and asking anyone with any information to contact the RCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the early afternoon, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported home invasion and assault in the 2900 block of Hwy. 79 East. Possible suspects were described as two males wearing dark clothing.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription