As all reporting towns record positive gains, Rusk County year-to-date sales tax revenue totals reflected a nearly $900,000 increase over last year’s comparable tallies.
The county, as a whole, recorded a positive earnings across the board, culminating in a YTD total of more than $6 million with 2022 totals coming in at just over $5.2. Henderson, as the county’s largest sales tax producer brought in more than $700,000 of that massive increase.
Henderson’s monthly totals soared, with a net payment of $826.695 over last year’s $623,316, a 32.62% gain. The roughly $200,000 increase created a ripple in the year-to-date totals for the city, strong enough to show a 15.57% gain with dollar figures topping $5 million.
Reklaw returned a nearly 17% gain with a July total of $915, for an increase of nearly $200 from last year’s comparable totals. The small town shows continued gains with more than $1,000 growth over the July 2022 year-to-date total.
The City of Tatum returned a healthy sales tax revenue total for the month of July, registering a 11.95% increase over 2022 figures, coming in at $31,682. Tatum’s year-to-date totals came in well above typical averages with an 44.10% increase and a total of $292,210.
The City of Overton reported a 7.47% increase with a total of $35,402 over last year’s $32,941. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals bringing them to 11.56% with a total of $303,403.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reflected a 6.33% gain, coming in at $19,936 over last year’s $18,750. Year-to-date totals showed a five-figure increase with a total of $172,668 over last year’s comparable total of $152,030.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue marked a small loss coming in at $755,758 over last year’s $769,306, for a 1.76% decrease. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 9% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $27 million. Tyler’s tax revenues showed a $2 million increase over 2022’s totals while Nacogdoches reported a 3.98% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with a July total of $4,972,930.