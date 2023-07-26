July

As all reporting towns record positive gains, Rusk County year-to-date sales tax revenue totals reflected a nearly $900,000 increase over last year’s comparable tallies.

The county, as a whole, recorded a positive earnings across the board, culminating in a YTD total of more than $6 million with 2022 totals coming in at just over $5.2. Henderson, as the county’s largest sales tax producer brought in more than $700,000 of that massive increase.

