Rusk County Republic Women will be hosting an up-close and personal candidate forum on the evening of Monday, September 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Henderson Community center, located at 302 Fair Park Ave, for those campaigning for two available at large Henderson ISD School Board seats.
Candidate Lance McNew recently announced that he will be dropping out of the School Board race. His intent to drop out of the race came too late to have his name removed from official ballots, but he hoped to inform voters that he hopes they will consider any one of the other qualified candidates.
“After careful consideration, I’ve decided it wouldn’t be in my best interest to run in this election,” McNew said. “I grossly underestimated the time constraints involved in such an important position and I don’t believe I have the time necessary to dedicate myself fully to the School Board.”
Candidate Rachelle Thrasher, a 1993 graduate of HHS and 1998 graduate of Stephen F. Austin University, with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and Endorsement in Early Childhood, hopes to bring her experience as an educator and mother of a special needs child to the table.
“It’s time to have someone who has been in the classroom and understands the frustration on the part of the students, parents, and teachers,” Thrasher explained. “ I can be a part of that solution.”
Thrasher’s life experiences, and business acumen, have taught her the ins and outs of sound education and business practices and honed her communication and people skills.
Lifelong Henderson resident and decades-long small business owner, M. Rand Cates, has thrown his hat into the school board race. As a 10-year Municipal Court Judge for three Rusk County precincts, Cates’ passion for the law, interest in ensuring policy is followed, by the letter, and willingness to serve his community led him to the HISD School Board race.
“My basic aim, if elected, will be to provide sensible, well-reasoned and well thought out practices when administering HISD business,” Cates said.
He hopes to focus on the school’s ability to practice transparency and accountability in public school operations, upholding traditional, conservative family values, protecting and supporting parental rights, focusing on the fundamental elements of public education, and practicing wise and sensible spending of tax payer dollars.
Vickie Murillo, who sat on the HISD School Board previously, is seeking to fill one of the at large positions.
Owner of multiple Henderson businesses and mother to four HISD students, and one who graduated in 2013, Murillo hopes to have a large impact on the education of Henderson’s youth and has a desire to present new opportunities throughout the HISD landscape.
“I see gaps that dampen, rather than foster, student’s ability to dream and believe in their future,” said Murillo. “I see a landscape that caters to those wanting to pursue college but for those wanting other careers such as a tradesman or military, not so much. In such a climate, students begin to understand that college is the endgame for the district, and outside of that, there is no importance.”
Murillo hopes to foster a Trade School Certification Program, see the district build an acceptable Performing Arts Center, establish a Reading Program for struggling students, ensure underprivileged students are receiving much-needed scholarships, and see the creation of an ROTC program for students hoping to pursue a military career.
Born and raised in Henderson, candidate Dee Lee Conway Smith, brings nearly 30 years of experience as an educator to her candidacy. Smith served 21 years in higher education for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and eight years in secondary education, serving as an English teacher in Henderson ISD, prior to transitioning to her current position of teaching graphic design and computer science in New Summerfield ISD.
Growing up with leadership responsibilities in the Rusk County 4-H organization, local youth and the importance of education have always been her passion. She seeks to continue her long tradition of service in public education as an At-Large Trustee on the Henderson ISD School Board because she knows firsthand the challenges faced by both students and teachers in today’s classrooms, and has both the experience and the dedication to help meet those challenges in providing the high-quality education that our children deserve.
Retired educator and Henderson native, Loy Dorsey, believes he has the skill set and motivation to be an effective and valuable member of the HISD School Board.
“I would appreciate your support and look forward to the opportunity to serve the students, parents, and teachers of HISD,” said Dorsey.
With more than 20 years experience in Education, Shannon B. Coats, would be proud to hold a seat on the HISD School Board. A graduate of SFASU with a BS in Mathematics and secondary teacher certification, Coats has 3 years of high school mathematics teaching experience, 2 years of technology consulting experience with the Region VII Education Service Center, 16 years of experience as the Director of Technology for Henderson ISD, and 10 years of experience working as the Director of Information Technology for Rusk County Electric Cooperative where serving those in Rusk County and the community is encouraged and promoted.
For more than 11 years, Coats has led the Volunteer Christian Builders in local projects, he’s served as a member of the Rusk County Habitat for Humanity Board and currently serves on the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, where he plays a part in awarding grants to local graduates and community organizations.
“Whether I’m elected as a trustee to The Henderson ISD School Board or not, you have my commitment to serve the families, children, teachers, staff, and citizens of Henderson ISD,” said Coats. “Furthermore, you have my dedication to the “Tradition of Excellence” in the education, health, and safety of our children.”