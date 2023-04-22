The Rusk County Poetry Society, Henderson’s hidden lyrical gem, met for their regular monthly meeting Thursday afternoon.
Tucked away in the Church Hall meeting room of South Main Church of Christ, these participants in the poetic arts have gathered for more than 50 years, sharing their passion for pentameter. This close-knit group of poets meets to share their works and present a lesson, encouraging new writing and continuing each member’s education in the arts.
Works are often submitted to other prominent poets for critique and editing, and the group publishes an annual anthology of their favorite poems.
This meeting of the minds allows members to present their poetry in a space where they’re able to feel safe in the knowledge that their efforts are appreciated. The comfort of connection and open appreciation for the art serves as inspiration to continue creating each stanza and verse.
“Not everybody out there that we know and love cares too much about what we’ve written,” said RCSP chapter president Mary Tindle. “Here, we know everyone cares and that inspires us. Our writing is really important to us. We help each other, we talk to each other, we inspire each other to write.”
Group member Sue Roberts, of Arp, expressed a sentiment in poem, that was shared amongst her group members.
“We meet each month, with words to share,” she said. “Not knowing how they will be taken, or if the others will even care for ideas or phrases that will awaken other similes, metaphors or meter, rhyme, or assonance, or strong emotion. Whether we should rewrite, or edit, perhaps even get a brand new notion. Whatever the time, lunch or meetings, we’ve gotten together to share our life. There’ll be hugs and smiles and greetings and encouragement to relieve our strife.”
If you would like to join the Rusk County Poetry Society, the group meets at South Main Church of Christ’s Church Hall, its entrance is on Van Buren Street, from 2 to 4 p.m., every third Thursday. During the summer months the group takes a break with the next meeting beginning in August.