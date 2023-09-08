The Rusk County Library System is excited to announce that they have been selected as a 2023 Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement Grant recipient!
The $2,500 grant will be used to enhance the Nonfiction Collection for Adults, garnering the Library’s accreditation and decreasing the average age of its nonfiction collection. The new selections are sure to draw in the county’s veteran readers and be an effective lure for new library members.
Since their founding in 1995, it has been a part of Texas Book Festival’s mission to promote literacy and support Texas libraries. Since 1996, the organization has funded 1,305 grants totaling more than $3 million to 600+ libraries in every corner of the state.
The best of the new books are at the Rusk County Library System with locations in Henderson, Overton, Mount Enterprise and Tatum.
”Hello Stranger” by Katherine Center: Choosing between two men isn’t brain surgery, but for Sadie Montgomery, it’s both. One moment Sadie is celebrating the biggest achievement of her life--placing as a finalist in the North American Portrait Society competition--the next, she finds herself struggling with face blindness. She can see, but every face she looks at is now a jumbled puzzle of disconnected features. And she’ll need brain surgery to (hopefully) reverse it. And that’s not all. She’s seriously crushing on her beloved dog Peanut’s handsome vet, but she can’t seem to stay away from her annoyingly endearing neighbor. She thinks she knows who she likes more... but then (like their faces) that starts getting blurry too! If only her life were a little more in focus, Sadie might be able to figure out who she wants, work through her condition, hang on to her artistic dream, and confront major family issues. But perceiving anything clearly right now seems impossible. Even though there are things we can only find when we aren’t looking. And there are people who show up when we least expect them. And there are always, always other ways of seeing. This title can be found in the fiction collection at the Mt. Enterprise Library.
”The River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger: On Memorial Day, as the people of Jewel, Minnesota gather to remember and honor the sacrifice of so many sons in the wars of the past, the half-clothed body of wealthy landowner Jimmy Quinn is found floating in the Alabaster River, dead from a shotgun blast. Investigation of the murder falls to Sheriff Brody Dern, a highly decorated war hero who still carries the physical and emotional scars from his military service. Even before Dern has the results of the autopsy, vicious rumors begin to circulate that the killer must be Noah Bluestone, a Native American WWII veteran who has recently returned to Jewel with a Japanese wife. As suspicions and accusations mount and the town teeters on the edge of more violence, Dern struggles not only to find the truth of Quinn’s murder but also put to rest the demons from his own past. Caught up in the torrent of anger that sweeps through Jewel are a war widow and her adolescent son, the intrepid publisher of the local newspaper, an aging deputy, and a crusading female lawyer, all of whom struggle with their own tragic histories and harbor secrets that Quinn’s death threatens to expose. This title can be found in the mystery collection at the Tatum Library.