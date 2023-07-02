After a successful two event stint at the Depot Museum, Rusk County Library System brought the caravan of community service vehicles to the Rusk County Youth Expo Center for Wednesday’s Touch A Truck event.
Representatives of the Henderson Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Youth Expo Center, UT Health EMS, Christus Health, Wallace and Sons Towing, and even the US Postal Service turned out to let hordes of area youth get a closer look at the shiny, often-sirened, vehicles and equipment used in their line of duty.
While the lights and sirens are always a huge draw for the attention of the Rusk County children, the big spectacle of the morning was the arrival of the Christus Health and UT Health Life Flight helicopters. Gasps of delight and awe could be heard just under the thunderous pulse of the incoming choppers. Throngs of enthusiastic children charged the temporary landing zones, clambering for a peek at the dials and gauges.
Christus Health Flight Nurse, Michael Noland explained the efficiency of the helicopter service pointing out that the more than two hour trip to Dallas could be made in only 45 minutes.
Inside the Expo Center arena, excited and inquisitive littles rushed to clamber onto the bright orange Kubota used by Expo Center crews to maintain the grounds. Tiny mouths mimicked the put-put-put of a tractor as they each quickly pretended to drive the equipment.
One solid blast from the Wallace and Sons’ wrecker sent squeals of delight through the crowd, as the much-repeated request to honk the horn was granted.
The UT Healthy EMS ambulance was a nice little break for some of the excited little ones, as a quick lie down on the gurney and a pretend injection from make-believe paramedics seemed just the thing to send them running back out into the warm morning to visit another vehicle.
Little hands shot to the sky as Deputy Fire Chief, Sonny Ybarra swore in a visiting class as honorary Firemen, while the demand for the red promotional fire hats was higher than the supply, leaving Ybarra and Walton to request a second delivery. Ybarra gave quick lessons on the importance of the hat’s shape, explaining that the elongated back protects the neck of the fire fighter, blocking falling debris.
The morning event ended with another dazzling show as the Christus Health helicopter was called out for an emergency run.