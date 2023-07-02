After a successful two event stint at the Depot Museum, Rusk County Library System brought the caravan of community service vehicles to the Rusk County Youth Expo Center for Wednesday’s Touch A Truck event.

Representatives of the Henderson Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Youth Expo Center, UT Health EMS, Christus Health, Wallace and Sons Towing, and even the US Postal Service turned out to let hordes of area youth get a closer look at the shiny, often-sirened, vehicles and equipment used in their line of duty.

