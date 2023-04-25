A surprisingly large gathering of Rusk County Historical Commission board members weighed options Monday afternoon for relocation of the genealogical division.
With its decades-old log cabin home slowly falling into disrepair, the Rusk County Historical Commission has actively sought the community’s help in raising the funds necessary to build a new climate-controlled facility to house the County’s thousands of historical documents. Donations have trickled in, with just over $20,000 in the dedicated building fund account, but totals are nowhere near the $170,000 funds necessary to complete the build.
Historical Marker Chairman, John Dulin, has led the charge to acquire funding and design of the genealogical center, offered several suggested options in light of the inadequate funding.
An outside recommendation is the available second story of the Rusk County Library facility in Henderson. Concerns about the reluctance of stair-usage, fear of elevator failure and time-constraints were the largest deterrents. While other downtown buildings have recently become vacant and are for sale the costs involved in the purchase, and renovation, of these buildings again outweighs funds available.
The Commission is still accepting donations for the build. Any generous fan of geneology can donate to the Rusk County Archives building fund, 501-C-3 facility. Tax-deductible contributions may be forwarded to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652. Make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund.
County Judge Joel Hale proudly pointed out that the windows of the Rusk County Tax Office have finally been repaired. Some painting is still needed. Work on the courthouse and jail facility is ongoing but the change to the face of the courthouse is evident.
“It looks like a brand new building,” boasted Hale. “I couldn’t believe the difference the powerwashing alone would make but it’s only going to get better as the reglazing is complete. Hopefully the caulking and sealing will stop any leaks inside the building.”
The Howard Dickinson House board has been recently reorganized and is in need of new active board members.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson was kind enough to assist the HDH with the demolition of the 1960s built gazebo at the back of the property. The gazebo acted as a cover for the home’s well, as such the board hopes to rebuild a semblance of the original detached kitchen which will also serve as storage space. Needed updates and renovations are expected to cost around $30,000.
Opening the house to visitors more regularly, to assist in the acquisition of needed funds will require added docents and additional volunteers. Anyone willing to join the board or volunteer within the museum can attend the 10 a.m., second Tuesday meetings.
Laneville Cemetery, also known as Galloway Cemetery, has received its historical medallion. An historical marker has been approved and hopefully the two can be unveiled by April of 2024.
The Anadarko Slaves Historical Marker should soon be approved and the Mt. Zion Church historical marker application has been accepted.
Work is progressing on the Freedom Colonies project. Information gathered on the more than 550 colonies in Texas has been submitted to Dr. Adrian Roberts with the Texas Historical Commission where it will be compiled, archived and released. Some of the recognized Freedom Colony sites in East Texas include Antioch, New Hope, Mayflower, and Oak Hill.
Volunteer Robert Vaughn has joined the Historical Commission and will be heading up the Historical Research Identification survey committee.
Vaughn also talked of the work being done to restore the Old Pine Grove church facility. A 501©3 is being formed to encourage donations for church restoration. Pine Grove church is the oldest standing church in Rusk County having been built in 1870, with a congregation extending at least 20 years farther back.