A surprisingly large gathering of Rusk County Historical Commission board members weighed options Monday afternoon for relocation of the genealogical division.

With its decades-old log cabin home slowly falling into disrepair, the Rusk County Historical Commission has actively sought the community’s help in raising the funds necessary to build a new climate-controlled facility to house the County’s thousands of historical documents. Donations have trickled in, with just over $20,000 in the dedicated building fund account, but totals are nowhere near the $170,000 funds necessary to complete the build.

