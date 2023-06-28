Map

The red line marks the 417 D path to the drop off location, found behind the Rusk County Airport. Anyone with questions can call 903-657-8571.

The recent series of powerful storms left Henderson and Rusk County residents with streets, driveways, and lawns full of debris and no ideas about disposal of this “green debris.”

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that area homeowners affected by the storms could drop their storm debris at a designated spot located behind the Rusk County Airport just off of County Road 417 D, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

