The recent series of powerful storms left Henderson and Rusk County residents with streets, driveways, and lawns full of debris and no ideas about disposal of this “green debris.”
Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that area homeowners affected by the storms could drop their storm debris at a designated spot located behind the Rusk County Airport just off of County Road 417 D, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The drop site will accept only limbs, logs, leaves, and plants only. Spoiled food and building materials should be discarded through normal trash services.
This service was set up specifically for homeowners and is not intended for business or commercial use. No contractors or tree services will be allowed to dump excessive amounts of litter or debris.
“We kindly request that businesses utilize appropriate disposal methods for efficient storm-related waste management,” said Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley.
For more information on the drop off, call 903-657-8571.