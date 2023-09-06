Members of the Rusk County Extension Education Association attended and competed in the District V Extension Education Association Cultural Arts Day on July 18th, in Smith County.
The objectives of the Cultural Arts Exhibit and Competition is to establish a broader understanding and awareness of the arts; to create expression; to expand artistic abilities to the club members and others; to envision individual growth, inspiration, and enrichment through participation in varied forms of art.
Prior to the district contest, the Rusk County group held their own county cultural arts contest. Following the county contest, the first and second place winners in each category advanced to the district competition.
Winners at district will now advance to the state cultural arts competition held at the Texas Extension Education Association Conference on September 12-13, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas.
Representing Rusk County in the contest will be Wanda White, competing in the Miscellaneous Category, with her Diamond Painting “Christmas Wreath” and Frances Jones, competing in the Recycled Items Category, with her “Blue Jean Pocket Door Hanger.
The Rusk County Extension Education Association meets on the second Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Rusk County Extension Meeting Room.
The upcoming meeting will be held September 14th, from 2-4 pm in the Extension Office Meeting Room. Following the business meeting, Mrs. Wanda White will lead a craft activity as everyone will create a diamond painted holiday ornament. Please mark your calendar and join the group.
For more information about the group, please attend a meeting or contact the Rusk County Extension Office at 903-657-0376.