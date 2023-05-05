Moments of childish joy broke through the tone of reverence, as First Methodist Church Preschool students performed on the Rusk County Courthouse steps for the National Day of Prayer event, held Thursday morning.
The troop of tiny troubadours, serenaded event attendees with songs proclaiming the glory of God and the power of prayer, with grin-inducing choreography and more than one outbreak of silliness. The group sang the upbeat ‘Lord I Lift Your Name on High’ and ‘I Will Pray’ complete with simple sign language for the young group.
Established by President Harry S. Truman in 1952 as the National Day of Prayer, a day when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. Traditionally, the President of the United States issues an official National Day of Prayer proclamation each year, as well. In his 1983 declaration, Ronald Reagan said, “From General Washington’s struggle at Valley Forge to the present, this Nation has fervently sought and received divine guidance as it pursued the course of history. This occasion provides our Nation with an opportunity to further recognize the source of our blessings, and to seek His help for the challenges we face today and in the future.”
President Reagan’s sentiment was shared by event opener District Judge Clay Gossett.
“What’s important is that we recognize why we’re here and what we’re doing. The importance of prayer,” he said. “You know the Lord is our Father, and as in all parent/child relationships the Lord enjoys speaking with his children. We’re to speak with the Lord through prayer. Prayer is so important particularly in these days and our times.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson led the large group in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer for unity, guidance, and thankfulness from Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth spoke briefly on sin and focusing on your personal relationship with God and forgiveness rather than pointing out the many sins of the world around.
“It’s important for us to come before God humbly, and to express our desires and our heart,” he said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut offered a prayer of thanks for the ability to participate in an event of this type and asked that the Lord be with officials and citizens of the city, county, state, and nation, that they may walk close to Him in faith.
Josh Wardle, youth minister at nearby First Methodist Church, brought a short devotional on how to pray, based on the acronym ACTS, referencing verses 6-7 of Philippians, Chapter 4-”Don’t worry about anything, instead, pray about everything.”
In Wardle’s explanation of ACTS, the letter A stands for adoration. We should begin prayers with glory and adoration for the Father. Followed by C for contrition, or prayers of remorsefulness for our sins and admittance of our past sins. The letter T is for thankfulness, where we recognize our many blessings and show God the appreciation he deserves. Finally, the letter S stands for supplication, or the moment in prayer where we ask God for the things we feel we need, or want.
Rusk County Sheriff Office’s Chief Brett Maisel offered the closing prayer. He prayed a fervent prayer for mercy.
“Father, we come to you and we are humble, and reverent, and thankful,” said Maisel. “We approach your throne of Grace on behalf of our nation because you are a loving God who hears our prayers.”