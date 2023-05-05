Moments of childish joy broke through the tone of reverence, as First Methodist Church Preschool students performed on the Rusk County Courthouse steps for the National Day of Prayer event, held Thursday morning.

The troop of tiny troubadours, serenaded event attendees with songs proclaiming the glory of God and the power of prayer, with grin-inducing choreography and more than one outbreak of silliness. The group sang the upbeat ‘Lord I Lift Your Name on High’ and ‘I Will Pray’ complete with simple sign language for the young group.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription