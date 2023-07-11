Pup

Rusk County Commissioners gathered for a Monday morning meeting, where Rusk County Sheriff, John Wayne Valdez informed the court of an upcoming meeting with the Juvenile Board to discuss proposals for issues relating to juvenile detention.

Valdez will be working with the The Rusk County Juvenile Board, which is composed of the county judge, the district judges in Rusk County, and the judge of each county court at law. Having had first-hand experience with the arrest of an assaultive juvenile unable to be housed in the Rusk County Jail complex, Valdez expects to bring the Board a working proposition for the future housing of these young offenders.

