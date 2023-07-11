Rusk County Commissioners gathered for a Monday morning meeting, where Rusk County Sheriff, John Wayne Valdez informed the court of an upcoming meeting with the Juvenile Board to discuss proposals for issues relating to juvenile detention.
Valdez will be working with the The Rusk County Juvenile Board, which is composed of the county judge, the district judges in Rusk County, and the judge of each county court at law. Having had first-hand experience with the arrest of an assaultive juvenile unable to be housed in the Rusk County Jail complex, Valdez expects to bring the Board a working proposition for the future housing of these young offenders.
“As you well know, our problem with getting them detained is extremely difficult, at best, because everyone is full,” said Valdez. “My assistance is going to be, after checking with TJJD and also with Jail Standards I can house a juvenile. I have the room for it.”
“I can house him upstairs away from sight and sound of any adult,” he continued. “I will have one jailer from staff assigned to that child for the entire time...I can house them temporarily, for no longer than three days, which gives them time to go before the court, and the court make a decision as to what they’re going to do with the child.”
With the increasingly aggressive nature of these juvenile cases, Valdez felt it necessary to create an option to avoid releasing assaultive offenders back into family custody, allowing them to commit repeated violent acts against family or members of their household.
Valdez also reminded the court and the community that the RCSO is in possession of four dogs, two of which are nursing puppies, that desperately need a forever home. These beautiful, rescued pit-mix pups are being housed at the Sheriff’s Office and anyone looking to adopt them can contact the office at 903-657-3581 for instructions on the simple adoption process.
Agenda items referencing settlement participation in the County Rusk v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al lawsuit was tabled until the next meeting when legal representatives will be on hand to help answer questions and explain release forms for access to funds available.
An agenda item allowing the Friends of the Library to apply for grants to repair library windows was tabled, as well. County Judge Joel Hale asked that the court pass on the item to allow a possible contractor to speak with Rusk County Library and Rusk County Historical Commission representatives to determine exact areas to be repaired and acceptance of available options.
Commissioners voted to authorize Judge Hale to execute necessary documents relating to the closing of the sale of a six-acre tract of land at the corner of FM 1716 and FM 782. This property, formerly owned by Luminant will be utilized for the construction of a new telecommunications tower.
Jill Smith was approved to serve another two-year term on the Community Healthcore Board of Trustees. This third term will start on September 1, 2023 and run until August 31, 2025.
“She’s done a real good job for Healthcore Board,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut. “She’s very passionate about serving. I make a motion we approve.”
Rusk County Library System director, Jenn Bender was on hand to thank the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Fire and Rescue agencies, Precinct workers and local businesses that assisted in the RCLS Touch A Truck series.
“All four of our locations have had some sort of a Touch A Truck,” she said. “All the precincts have participated in some way, and we greatly appreciate that. I know the Sheriff’s Office has also helped out too and those have been a success. Those are such an easy program to do and the kids and families absolutely love them. We really appreciate you guys helping us out.”
A Precinct 3 request to seek bids for gravel was approved along with regularly monthly reports, payment of bills, and July employee payroll.
Utility and pipeline requests were approved from Precinct 1, with resident Allen Cook placing a 3” water line along the right-of-way of CR 132. Precinct 2 approval was for the Chalk Hill Special Utility District placing a 1” PVC watermain encased in 2” PVC along CR 2116, while SQUAN will place a buried communication drop on CR 308 in Precinct 3.