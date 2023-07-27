County Judge Joel Hale and the Rusk County Commissioners Court have issued a burn ban for Rusk County.

Existing drought conditions within the county led to the determination that it was appropriate for the safety of the citizens of Rusk County to issue a county-wide Burn Ban.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription