County Judge Joel Hale and the Rusk County Commissioners Court have issued a burn ban for Rusk County.
Existing drought conditions within the county led to the determination that it was appropriate for the safety of the citizens of Rusk County to issue a county-wide Burn Ban.
Under this order, all outdoor burning is banned in unincorporated areas of the county for a period not to exceed 90 days. The order does not prohibit the use of outdoor gas grills, charcoal grills, and barbeque smokers that are completely enclosed but will prohibit the use of any rolling unit with fire in the box, and enclosed burn barrel or receptacles.
Outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety such as firefighter training, public utility, and natural gas pipeline or mining operations, or harvesting of agricultural crops are permitted.
Fines for those burning during the duration of the ban are subject to be charged with a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.