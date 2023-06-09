Rusk County Commissioners Court will hold a regularly called meeting at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Discuss and possibly approve to accept proposal for a rubber tire excavator for Pct. 3.
(3) Award the Rusk County Historical Commission with the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in recognition of its active and well-balanced preservation program.
(4) Hear from Ron Martin with Crystal Farms WSC and possibly approve using ARPA funds for additional funding.
(5) Hear from Elaine Crippen with Oakland, Pinehill and Ebenezer WSC and possibly approve ARPA funds for additional funding.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve an Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the City of Tatum.
(7) Discuss and approve to go out for bids for Records Preservation for the District Clerk using ARPA Funds.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding with DPS for Certification of Weight Enforcement Authority.
(9) Discuss and possibly approve the following Commissioner Court minutes for June 2023:
a. Special Meetings: May 4th and May 18th
b. Regular Meeting: May 8th
(10) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for May 2023:
b. Rusk County Justice of Peace’s Pct. 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5
d. Rusk County Constables Pct. 1, 3, and 5
g. Rusk County Community Coordinator
(11) Discuss and possibly approve the utility/pipeline requests:
a. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5-inch duct along/within the right- of-way of CR 234D, in Pct. 1, Rusk County Texas.
b. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5-inch duct along/within the right- of-way of CR 235, in Pct. 1, Rusk County Texas.
c. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5-inch duct along/within the right- of-way of CR 236, in Pct. 1, Rusk County Texas.
d. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5-inch duct along/within the right- of-way of CR 237, in Pct. 1, Rusk County Texas.
e. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5-inch duct along/within the right- of-way of CR 238, in Pct. 1, Rusk County Texas.
(12) Public comment — no action to be taken — limit 3 minutes.
(13) Approve payment of bills.