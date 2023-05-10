Rusk County Commissioners approved a request from the Minden Brachfield Water Supply Corporation for additional ARPA funds to complete a massive infrastructure upgrade.

Minden Brachfield WSC Principal Officer, Kim Orr, with board members Jim Stillwell and Mike Patrick, came before Commissioners, Monday morning, to ask the court for additional funding to help the system upgrade more than six miles of water line. The group did receive initial funds dispersed totaling $50,000. According to Orr, those funds have been set aside in hopes of receiving approval for further funding.

