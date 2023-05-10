Rusk County Commissioners approved a request from the Minden Brachfield Water Supply Corporation for additional ARPA funds to complete a massive infrastructure upgrade.
Minden Brachfield WSC Principal Officer, Kim Orr, with board members Jim Stillwell and Mike Patrick, came before Commissioners, Monday morning, to ask the court for additional funding to help the system upgrade more than six miles of water line. The group did receive initial funds dispersed totaling $50,000. According to Orr, those funds have been set aside in hopes of receiving approval for further funding.
“Our system was formed in the early 1960s,” said Orr. “Some of the first lines were put in ‘65 or ‘66. So you’re looking at over a half century these lines have been in the ground.”
The group intends to add a new well to the system, in the future to decrease incidences of water pressure loss, especially in moments that the Volunteer Fire Department utilizes the water system in emergency situations.
The $50,000 request was approved unanimously.
East Texas Council of Governments Executive Director, David Cleveland, updated Commissioners on the extensive Rusk County 911 Addressing Project and sought approval for an interlocal agreement for 911 database maintenance and mapping services.
Since ETCOG began the project in December 2022, Cleveland asserts that Active 911 has been uploaded with new aerial maps which as being used by both dispatchers and first responders, County addressing standards have been reviewed and updated, roads and roadbeds have been corrected to match actual road placement, and thousands of errors were corrected for ESINET conversion because of incorrected centerlines.
With work continuing, Cleveland stated that more than 1,200 hours have been put into the project, with more than $31,000 worth of labor cost being donated by ETCOG.
Commissioners approved an extension on the temporary contract and approved a permanent contract designating ETCOG as the project’s lead agency in an effort to eliminate pushback and confusion from contractors.
An excited Alexa McAnally, Rusk County Airport Manager, came before Commissioners seeking approval for a Ground Lease for Carl and Sherry Banda on the airport grounds.
“This is a very happy day for all the tenants at the Airport,” explained McAnally. “This is our ugliest hangar and this man has assured me he’s going to redo the whole thing, so this is a very good thing that he’s come and bought this hangar.”
Commissioners approved the lease unanimously.
Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez addressed the court requesting approval to accept a donation from a private citizen. After receiving a letter from the Sheriff’s Association requesting membership, Mark Stone decided to cut out the middleman and give his money straight to the Sheriff’s Office.
“I would rather make a donation directly to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office,” said Stone in the letter sent to Sheriff Valdez. “I prefer to keep my money closer to home and I appreciate the efforts of you and all the people working at the SO in Rusk County. Y’all are doing a great job.”
Commissioners approved the donation.
Commissioners quickly approved the Rusk County Library System’s participation in the Texas State Library and Archive Commission’s Library Loan Reimbursement Program.
Part of the accreditation process presented at the last Commissioners Court meeting, this program would allow the RCLS access to books from around the state, and beyond, giving library patrons a wealth of options. Books within the RCLS also become available for loan to other facilities throughout the State.
In regular court business, a dozen fiber cable installations were approved within Precinct 2. All installations were requested by Eastex Telephone Cooperative.