Rusk County Commissioners came together in a special called meeting Monday morning to discuss and approve selection of nine voting members to address several filed salary grievances from County elected officials.
While County Judge Joel Hale’s discussion of the grievances filed was generalized and gave no hint as to the basis for the proceedings, Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jana Ross Enloe did later comment that she did file the formal salary grievance after extensive research showed the payscale for her office and several others within Commissioners Court purview to be well out of line with surrounding counties.
“Unless the County chooses to reassess the salaries of County officials, the Salary Grievance process is the only recourse for elected officials seeking justified pay increases,” explained Enloe. “This paperwork was filed with no ill will, I’m simply seeking to be compensated justly for the increasing amount of work I do for the County.”
Having no previous experience handling the creation of a Grievance Committee, Judge Hale contacted Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt for advice. The recommendation of Judge Stoudt and the County Attorney was to follow standard procedure and fill the committee with six Rusk County elected officials and three private citizens. The secondary option would have been to select the nine committee members from County Clerk, Trudy McGill’s list of 2022 Grand Jury members.
Commissioners, save Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth who opposed the vote, chose to follow Judge Stoudt’s recommendation. Filling six spots on the Grievance Committee will be the county judge, sheriff, tax assessor-collector, treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, county attorney or criminal district attorney, and three number of members of the public. Judge Hale is chair of the committee but is not entitled to vote.
The Grievance Committee meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, August 28, in the Auxiliary Courtroom.