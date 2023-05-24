JoDee Neil, an attorney from Simon Greenstone Panatier Attorneys brought good financial news to the Rusk County Commissioners in last week’s special called meeting.
“It’s been a long time but I’m glad to be back here,”said Neil. “This is my favorite part of my job, not fighting with defendants like Allergen, it’s coming here and sharing good news with you guys.”
Neil presented the court a check in the amount of $18,262.14 from the County’s representation in the nation-wide opioid case.
The crux of the widely-publicized case is that opioid manufacturers have created high dose medications not necessary for human use, causing not only addiction in mass numbers but an increase in overdose deaths. Neil informed the Court on progress in the years-old case against the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors stating that large-scale defendants have been added to the ongoing court battle, hopefully adding to future monies available.
With well-known names such as Allergen, Walmart, and CVS cases are settling at an unprecedented rate with more than $120.6 million, so far, being split between the state and represented counties. Monies not allocated in the 15% split are placed in an abatement fund, expected to initiate payouts in August through an easy to complete application process. The Texas Comptroller and Lt. Governor will be overseeing the fund.
Alongside the extensive case are bills sitting in the Texas House and Senate aimed at abolishing the criminal charge of Public Nuisance. While the deadline has passed and the charge still exists, Neil declared that abolishing this often-used charge would cripple the State’s case against the manufacturers and distributors of these dangerous drugs.
Commissioners voted to accept the settlement with promises from Neil to return and assist the county in applying for additional monies from the abatement funds.
Tony Cavaliere came before the court representing Gaston Water Supply, requesting additional funding from ARPA funds to complete a water line project. The water supply intends to move a main water line to avoid future problems with the Cross & Sons RV Park sewage line. Commissioners approved a second payment of $55,000 to aide in the water supply’s project.
Elaine Crippen from the Crim’s Chapel Water Supply board came before the courts with the same request. Having just completed, and passed, their TCEQ inspection the board hopes to renovate existing or construct new tanks.
The bid they’ve received for future work came in at nearly $150,000, with nearly $7,000 to replace lines. The first installment was held in hopes of pairing it with a second payment, edging the water supply closer to their funding goals.
Commissioners approved the second payment.
In regular court business, Commissioners read and approved the month’s bills, payroll requests, and budget amendments and transfers. Utility and pipeline installations were approved for SQUAN, a Frontier contractor, to place buried communications lines on County Road 192 in Precinct 1 and Precinct 2’s County Road 2105.