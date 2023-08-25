Rusk County sales tax payments reported for the month of August show mostly positive returns with a sharp drop from the city of Tatum.
The county, as a whole, recorded a positive earnings, culminating in a YTD total of more than $7 million with 2022 totals coming in at just over $6. Henderson, as the county’s largest sales tax producer brought in more than $880,000 of that massive increase.
Henderson’s monthly totals remained high, with a net payment of $942,922 over last year’s $768,239, for a 22.69% gain. The $174,383 increase created a ripple in the year-to-date totals for the city, strong enough to show a 16.59% gain with dollar figures topping $6 million.
Reklaw returned a 6.24% gain with an August total of $1,472 over last year’s comparable total of $1,386. The small town shows continued gains with more than $1,000 growth, or 12.29% gain, over the July 2022 year-to-date total.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reflected a 3.23% gain, coming in at $26,320 over last year’s $25,496. Year-to-date totals showed a more than $20,000 increase with a total of $198,988 over last year’s comparable total of $177,256.
The City of Overton reported a minor loss with a total of $42,336 under last year’s $42,462. This small decrease was reflected in the year-to-date totals bringing them down to 9.96% under last month’s 11.56% with a total of $345,740.
The City of Tatum reported a sharp drop in sales tax revenue total for the month of August, registering a 15.53% decrease, coming in at $41,143. Despite the loss, Tatum’s year-to-date totals came in well above typical averages with a 32.56% increase and a total of $333,653.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue marked a significant increase coming in at $951,618 over last year’s $773,259, for a 23.06% increase. Longview’s sales tax continues its slow climb, reporting an increase of more than 3% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $31 million. Tyler’s year to date tax revenues showed a more than $2 million increase over 2022’s totals while Nacogdoches reported a 3.06% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with an August total of $5,732,281.